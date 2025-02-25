시세섹션
통화 / LITP
주식로 돌아가기

LITP: Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

8.92 USD 0.12 (1.33%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

LITP 환율이 오늘 -1.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.87이고 고가는 9.25이었습니다.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LITP News

자주 묻는 질문

What is LITP stock price today?

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock is priced at 8.92 today. It trades within -1.33%, yesterday's close was 9.04, and trading volume reached 118. The live price chart of LITP shows these updates.

Does Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock pay dividends?

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF is currently valued at 8.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.91% and USD. View the chart live to track LITP movements.

How to buy LITP stock?

You can buy Sprott Lithium Miners ETF shares at the current price of 8.92. Orders are usually placed near 8.92 or 9.22, while 118 and -3.57% show market activity. Follow LITP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LITP stock?

Investing in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.63 - 9.30 and current price 8.92. Many compare 9.58% and 49.66% before placing orders at 8.92 or 9.22. Explore the LITP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF in the past year was 9.30. Within 4.63 - 9.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Lithium Miners ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) over the year was 4.63. Comparing it with the current 8.92 and 4.63 - 9.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LITP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LITP stock split?

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.04, and 8.91% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
8.87 9.25
년간 변동
4.63 9.30
이전 종가
9.04
시가
9.25
Bid
8.92
Ask
9.22
저가
8.87
고가
9.25
볼륨
118
일일 변동
-1.33%
월 변동
9.58%
6개월 변동
49.66%
년간 변동율
8.91%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8