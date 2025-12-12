- Overview
LGN: Legence Corp.
LGN exchange rate has changed by -7.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.50 and at a high of 45.53.
Follow Legence Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LGN stock price today?
Legence Corp. stock is priced at 42.21 today. It trades within 41.50 - 45.53, yesterday's close was 45.80, and trading volume reached 10113. The live price chart of LGN shows these updates.
Does Legence Corp. stock pay dividends?
Legence Corp. is currently valued at 42.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 56.33% and USD. View the chart live to track LGN movements.
How to buy LGN stock?
You can buy Legence Corp. shares at the current price of 42.21. Orders are usually placed near 42.21 or 42.51, while 10113 and -6.92% show market activity. Follow LGN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LGN stock?
Investing in Legence Corp. involves considering the yearly range 26.97 - 50.20 and current price 42.21. Many compare -8.00% and 56.33% before placing orders at 42.21 or 42.51. Explore the LGN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Legence Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Legence Corp. in the past year was 50.20. Within 26.97 - 50.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Legence Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Legence Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Legence Corp. (LGN) over the year was 26.97. Comparing it with the current 42.21 and 26.97 - 50.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LGN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LGN stock split?
Legence Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.80, and 56.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.80
- Open
- 45.35
- Bid
- 42.21
- Ask
- 42.51
- Low
- 41.50
- High
- 45.53
- Volume
- 10.113 K
- Daily Change
- -7.84%
- Month Change
- -8.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 56.33%
- Year Change
- 56.33%
