LBRX: LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC
LBRX exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.7150 and at a high of 15.8500.
Follow LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LBRX stock price today?
LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC stock is priced at 15.3500 today. It trades within 14.7150 - 15.8500, yesterday's close was 15.5100, and trading volume reached 111. The live price chart of LBRX shows these updates.
Does LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC stock pay dividends?
LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC is currently valued at 15.3500. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.21% and USD. View the chart live to track LBRX movements.
How to buy LBRX stock?
You can buy LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC shares at the current price of 15.3500. Orders are usually placed near 15.3500 or 15.3530, while 111 and -1.29% show market activity. Follow LBRX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LBRX stock?
Investing in LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC involves considering the yearly range 13.4000 - 20.2500 and current price 15.3500. Many compare -4.84% and -19.21% before placing orders at 15.3500 or 15.3530. Explore the LBRX price chart live with daily changes.
What are LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC in the past year was 20.2500. Within 13.4000 - 20.2500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.5100 helps spot resistance levels. Track LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC performance using the live chart.
What are LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC (LBRX) over the year was 13.4000. Comparing it with the current 15.3500 and 13.4000 - 20.2500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LBRX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LBRX stock split?
LB PHARMACEUTICALS INC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.5100, and -19.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.5100
- Open
- 15.5500
- Bid
- 15.3500
- Ask
- 15.3530
- Low
- 14.7150
- High
- 15.8500
- Volume
- 111
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- -4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.21%
- Year Change
- -19.21%