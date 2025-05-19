Currencies / LBRDA
LBRDA: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A
59.42 USD 0.25 (0.42%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LBRDA exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.16 and at a high of 59.98.
Follow Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
59.16 59.98
Year Range
57.56 102.38
- Previous Close
- 59.67
- Open
- 59.58
- Bid
- 59.42
- Ask
- 59.72
- Low
- 59.16
- High
- 59.98
- Volume
- 65
- Daily Change
- -0.42%
- Month Change
- -1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.81%
- Year Change
- -22.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%