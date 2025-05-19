货币 / LBRDA
LBRDA: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A
59.76 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LBRDA汇率已更改0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点59.16和高点59.98进行交易。
关注Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LBRDA新闻
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Liberty Broadband stock hits 52-week low at 58.33 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Liberty Broadband misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast, stock dips
- Liberty Broadband Srs A earnings missed by $0.43, revenue topped estimates
- Charter Q2 2025 slides: modest growth disappoints as stock plunges 18%
- Stock Market Today: Midday Movers; Goldman Warns on Speculation; Vanguard Cuts U.S. Growth Forecast
- Sequoia Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- The Sequoia Strategy Composite Q2 2025 Letter
- Oakmark Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Liberty Broadband May Be The Biggest Winner Of The Charter-Cox Merger (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
- Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of GCI Liberty, Inc.
- Liberty Broadband As The Inroad Into Alaskan Telecoms (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Madison Mid Cap Fund Q1 2025 Investment Strategy Letter
- Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Weitz Multi Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WPVLX)
- Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces GCI Liberty Investor Conference Call
- KeyBanc maintains Charter stock at $500 target, sees Cox deal accretive
- UBS maintains Charter stock neutral with $400 target post-Cox deal
- Loop Capital lifts Charter stock to Buy, target to $510
日范围
59.16 59.98
年范围
57.56 102.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 59.67
- 开盘价
- 59.58
- 卖价
- 59.76
- 买价
- 60.06
- 最低价
- 59.16
- 最高价
- 59.98
- 交易量
- 199
- 日变化
- 0.15%
- 月变化
- -0.60%
- 6个月变化
- -29.41%
- 年变化
- -21.83%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值