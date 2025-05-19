QuotazioniSezioni
LBRDA: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A

60.06 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LBRDA ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.96 e ad un massimo di 60.64.

Intervallo Giornaliero
59.96 60.64
Intervallo Annuale
57.56 102.38
Chiusura Precedente
60.06
Apertura
59.97
Bid
60.06
Ask
60.36
Minimo
59.96
Massimo
60.64
Volume
314
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
-0.10%
Variazione Semestrale
-29.06%
Variazione Annuale
-21.44%
20 settembre, sabato