LBRDA: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A

60.06 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LBRDA a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 59.96 et à un maximum de 60.64.

Suivez la dynamique Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
59.96 60.64
Range Annuel
57.56 102.38
Clôture Précédente
60.06
Ouverture
59.97
Bid
60.06
Ask
60.36
Plus Bas
59.96
Plus Haut
60.64
Volume
314
Changement quotidien
0.00%
Changement Mensuel
-0.10%
Changement à 6 Mois
-29.06%
Changement Annuel
-21.44%
