Devises / LBRDA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LBRDA: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A
60.06 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LBRDA a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 59.96 et à un maximum de 60.64.
Suivez la dynamique Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LBRDA Nouvelles
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Liberty Broadband stock hits 52-week low at 58.33 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Liberty Broadband misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast, stock dips
- Liberty Broadband Srs A earnings missed by $0.43, revenue topped estimates
- Charter Q2 2025 slides: modest growth disappoints as stock plunges 18%
- Stock Market Today: Midday Movers; Goldman Warns on Speculation; Vanguard Cuts U.S. Growth Forecast
- Sequoia Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- The Sequoia Strategy Composite Q2 2025 Letter
- Oakmark Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Liberty Broadband May Be The Biggest Winner Of The Charter-Cox Merger (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
- Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of GCI Liberty, Inc.
- Liberty Broadband As The Inroad Into Alaskan Telecoms (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Madison Mid Cap Fund Q1 2025 Investment Strategy Letter
- Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Weitz Multi Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WPVLX)
- Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces GCI Liberty Investor Conference Call
- KeyBanc maintains Charter stock at $500 target, sees Cox deal accretive
- UBS maintains Charter stock neutral with $400 target post-Cox deal
- Loop Capital lifts Charter stock to Buy, target to $510
Range quotidien
59.96 60.64
Range Annuel
57.56 102.38
- Clôture Précédente
- 60.06
- Ouverture
- 59.97
- Bid
- 60.06
- Ask
- 60.36
- Plus Bas
- 59.96
- Plus Haut
- 60.64
- Volume
- 314
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.10%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -29.06%
- Changement Annuel
- -21.44%
20 septembre, samedi