KXI: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

64.05 USD 0.10 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KXI exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.78 and at a high of 64.05.

Follow iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KXI stock price today?

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock is priced at 64.05 today. It trades within 63.78 - 64.05, yesterday's close was 63.95, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of KXI shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 64.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.73% and USD. View the chart live to track KXI movements.

How to buy KXI stock?

You can buy iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF shares at the current price of 64.05. Orders are usually placed near 64.05 or 64.35, while 92 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow KXI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KXI stock?

Investing in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.34 - 67.55 and current price 64.05. Many compare 0.00% and -3.00% before placing orders at 64.05 or 64.35. Explore the KXI price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the past year was 67.55. Within 58.34 - 67.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI) over the year was 58.34. Comparing it with the current 64.05 and 58.34 - 67.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KXI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KXI stock split?

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.95, and 1.73% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
63.78 64.05
Year Range
58.34 67.55
Previous Close
63.95
Open
63.98
Bid
64.05
Ask
64.35
Low
63.78
High
64.05
Volume
92
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
-3.00%
Year Change
1.73%
09 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:35
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
WASDE Report
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:45
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
30-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.734%
Fcst
Prev
4.651%
19:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev