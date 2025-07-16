- Overview
KXI: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF
KXI exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.78 and at a high of 64.05.
Follow iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KXI News
- If the AI Bubble Bursts, Here Are Some Defensive ETFs to Consider
- Amazon Prime Day Ignites Battle Of Promotions
- Could Rate Cuts, Economic Resiliency Spark An End-Of-Year Rally?
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- KXI: Safe But Sorry—The Case For Holding, Not Buying
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Unstapled: Size Does Not Equal Safety
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- KXI ETF: The Global Case For Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:KXI)
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- My Thoughts About Those June Retail Sales
- Tariffs, Schmarriffs
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In June, Better Than Expected
- Inflation Week On Wall Street Comes As Tariff Risk Re-Emerges
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KXI stock price today?
iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock is priced at 64.05 today. It trades within 63.78 - 64.05, yesterday's close was 63.95, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of KXI shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 64.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.73% and USD. View the chart live to track KXI movements.
How to buy KXI stock?
You can buy iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF shares at the current price of 64.05. Orders are usually placed near 64.05 or 64.35, while 92 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow KXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KXI stock?
Investing in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.34 - 67.55 and current price 64.05. Many compare 0.00% and -3.00% before placing orders at 64.05 or 64.35. Explore the KXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the past year was 67.55. Within 58.34 - 67.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI) over the year was 58.34. Comparing it with the current 64.05 and 58.34 - 67.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KXI stock split?
iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.95, and 1.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 63.95
- Open
- 63.98
- Bid
- 64.05
- Ask
- 64.35
- Low
- 63.78
- High
- 64.05
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.00%
- Year Change
- 1.73%
