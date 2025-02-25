QuotesSections
Currencies / KWR
Back to US Stock Market

KWR: Quaker Houghton

138.66 USD 1.50 (1.07%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KWR exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.35 and at a high of 140.53.

Follow Quaker Houghton dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KWR News

Daily Range
138.35 140.53
Year Range
95.91 180.97
Previous Close
140.16
Open
140.53
Bid
138.66
Ask
138.96
Low
138.35
High
140.53
Volume
60
Daily Change
-1.07%
Month Change
-2.39%
6 Months Change
12.56%
Year Change
-17.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%