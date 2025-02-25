Currencies / KWR
KWR: Quaker Houghton
138.66 USD 1.50 (1.07%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KWR exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.35 and at a high of 140.53.
Follow Quaker Houghton dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
138.35 140.53
Year Range
95.91 180.97
- Previous Close
- 140.16
- Open
- 140.53
- Bid
- 138.66
- Ask
- 138.96
- Low
- 138.35
- High
- 140.53
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- -1.07%
- Month Change
- -2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.56%
- Year Change
- -17.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%