Valute / KWR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KWR: Quaker Houghton
138.69 USD 4.37 (3.05%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KWR ha avuto una variazione del -3.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 138.56 e ad un massimo di 142.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Quaker Houghton. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KWR News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Quaker Houghton Stock?
- Jefferies lowers Quaker Chemical stock price target to $164 from $167
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- International Markets and Quaker Chemical (KWR): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q2 Sales Rise 4%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Quaker Chemical earnings missed by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Quaker Houghton increases quarterly dividend by 4.7%
- Oppenheimer upgrades Resideo Technologies stock on Honeywell settlement
- Resideo Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 28.32 USD
- Linde (LIN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Quaker Chemical (KWR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Resideo Technologies appoints Jeffrey Kutz as chief accounting officer
- Heartland Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- This Fifth Third Bancorp Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- Jefferies upgrades Quaker Chemical stock, raises price target
- Quaker Chemical announces board member retirement
- Quaker Houghton Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- Quaker Chemical: Starting To Look More Attractive (NYSE:KWR)
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
138.56 142.79
Intervallo Annuale
95.91 180.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 143.06
- Apertura
- 142.79
- Bid
- 138.69
- Ask
- 138.99
- Minimo
- 138.56
- Massimo
- 142.79
- Volume
- 69
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.17%
20 settembre, sabato