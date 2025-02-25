QuotazioniSezioni
KWR: Quaker Houghton

138.69 USD 4.37 (3.05%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KWR ha avuto una variazione del -3.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 138.56 e ad un massimo di 142.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Quaker Houghton. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
138.56 142.79
Intervallo Annuale
95.91 180.97
Chiusura Precedente
143.06
Apertura
142.79
Bid
138.69
Ask
138.99
Minimo
138.56
Massimo
142.79
Volume
69
Variazione giornaliera
-3.05%
Variazione Mensile
-2.37%
Variazione Semestrale
12.58%
Variazione Annuale
-17.17%
