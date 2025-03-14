- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KSA: iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF
KSA exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.59 and at a high of 40.77.
Follow iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KSA News
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- KSA: Come Hell Or High Water, Saudi Arabia Will Develop (NYSEARCA:KSA)
- KSA: Saudi Arabia Stocks Sagging In 2025 (NYSEARCA:KSA)
- Global Economic Outlook: June 2025
- Foreign Direct Investment Trends In The Middle East And North Africa Region
- KSA: Government Investments Might Boost Return But At Far Too High Risks (NYSEARCA:KSA)
- NMAI: Attractive Strategy, But Failing To Cover Its Whopping Distributions (NYSE:NMAI)
- Global Economic Outlook: March 2025
- QAT ETF: An LNG-Infused GDP Growth Spurt Beckons (NASDAQ:QAT)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KSA stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock is priced at 40.70 today. It trades within 40.59 - 40.77, yesterday's close was 40.50, and trading volume reached 512. The live price chart of KSA shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF is currently valued at 40.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.14% and USD. View the chart live to track KSA movements.
How to buy KSA stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF shares at the current price of 40.70. Orders are usually placed near 40.70 or 41.00, while 512 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow KSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KSA stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.36 - 42.55 and current price 40.70. Many compare 0.54% and 1.65% before placing orders at 40.70 or 41.00. Explore the KSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the past year was 42.55. Within 36.36 - 42.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) over the year was 36.36. Comparing it with the current 40.70 and 36.36 - 42.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KSA stock split?
iShares Trust iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.50, and -3.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.50
- Open
- 40.59
- Bid
- 40.70
- Ask
- 41.00
- Low
- 40.59
- High
- 40.77
- Volume
- 512
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.65%
- Year Change
- -3.14%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.06 M
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.00 M
- Act
- 1.5%
- Fcst
- Prev
- -0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.182%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.650%