Currencies / KPRX
KPRX: Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc
2.65 USD 0.04 (1.53%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KPRX exchange rate has changed by 1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.58 and at a high of 2.67.
Follow Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KPRX News
- Kiora pharma reports Q2 results, advances retinal disease trials
- Vicarious Surgical appoints Stephen From as new CEO
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock rises after receiving patent for KIO-104
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals receives patent for ocular disease treatment
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- kiora pharmaceuticals reports results of annual shareholder meeting
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals inks potential $110 million deal with Senju
Daily Range
2.58 2.67
Year Range
2.43 4.18
- Previous Close
- 2.61
- Open
- 2.58
- Bid
- 2.65
- Ask
- 2.95
- Low
- 2.58
- High
- 2.67
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 1.53%
- Month Change
- -3.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.54%
- Year Change
- -27.79%
