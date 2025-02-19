Currencies / KNF
KNF: Knife Riv Holding Co
75.92 USD 1.35 (1.75%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KNF exchange rate has changed by -1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.64 and at a high of 77.50.
Follow Knife Riv Holding Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KNF News
Daily Range
75.64 77.50
Year Range
74.51 108.83
- Previous Close
- 77.27
- Open
- 77.33
- Bid
- 75.92
- Ask
- 76.22
- Low
- 75.64
- High
- 77.50
- Volume
- 372
- Daily Change
- -1.75%
- Month Change
- -4.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.36%
- Year Change
- -14.32%
