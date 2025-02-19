货币 / KNF
KNF: Knife Riv Holding Co
76.14 USD 0.71 (0.94%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KNF汇率已更改0.94%。当日，交易品种以低点75.57和高点76.45进行交易。
关注Knife Riv Holding Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KNF新闻
日范围
75.57 76.45
年范围
74.51 108.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 75.43
- 开盘价
- 75.57
- 卖价
- 76.14
- 买价
- 76.44
- 最低价
- 75.57
- 最高价
- 76.45
- 交易量
- 261
- 日变化
- 0.94%
- 月变化
- -4.37%
- 6个月变化
- -15.12%
- 年变化
- -14.07%
