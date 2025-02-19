Valute / KNF
KNF: Knife Riv Holding Co
75.54 USD 0.75 (0.98%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KNF ha avuto una variazione del -0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.64 e ad un massimo di 76.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Knife Riv Holding Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.64 76.64
Intervallo Annuale
74.26 108.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.29
- Apertura
- 76.49
- Bid
- 75.54
- Ask
- 75.84
- Minimo
- 74.64
- Massimo
- 76.64
- Volume
- 919
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.75%
20 settembre, sabato