KNF: Knife Riv Holding Co

75.54 USD 0.75 (0.98%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KNF ha avuto una variazione del -0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.64 e ad un massimo di 76.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Knife Riv Holding Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

KNF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
74.64 76.64
Intervallo Annuale
74.26 108.83
Chiusura Precedente
76.29
Apertura
76.49
Bid
75.54
Ask
75.84
Minimo
74.64
Massimo
76.64
Volume
919
Variazione giornaliera
-0.98%
Variazione Mensile
-5.12%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.79%
Variazione Annuale
-14.75%
20 settembre, sabato