KMLM: KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF
KMLM exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.09 and at a high of 27.23.
Follow KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KMLM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KMLM stock price today?
KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock is priced at 27.18 today. It trades within 27.09 - 27.23, yesterday's close was 27.01, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of KMLM shows these updates.
Does KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF is currently valued at 27.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.41% and USD. View the chart live to track KMLM movements.
How to buy KMLM stock?
You can buy KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 27.18. Orders are usually placed near 27.18 or 27.48, while 48 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow KMLM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KMLM stock?
Investing in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.28 - 28.65 and current price 27.18. Many compare 0.67% and 3.62% before placing orders at 27.18 or 27.48. Explore the KMLM price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the past year was 28.65. Within 25.28 - 28.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) over the year was 25.28. Comparing it with the current 27.18 and 25.28 - 28.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KMLM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KMLM stock split?
KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.01, and -3.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.01
- Open
- 27.09
- Bid
- 27.18
- Ask
- 27.48
- Low
- 27.09
- High
- 27.23
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.62%
- Year Change
- -3.41%
