KHC: The Kraft Heinz Company
25.78 USD 0.15 (0.59%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KHC exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.61 and at a high of 25.93.
Follow The Kraft Heinz Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KHC News
- Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy Now?
- Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Corteva shares fall as potential split report stirs worries over operational disruptions
- General Mills' Q1 Earnings: Essential Insights Ahead of the Report
- If Pepsi Wants to Win, It Has to Play Coke’s Game
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields - General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)
- Hain Celestial Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What to Expect From HAIN Stock?
- Bernstein analyst reiterates Market Perform rating on Kraft Heinz stock
- Kraft Heinz split may come too late to fend off growing MAHA threat
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Constellation Brands vs. Kraft Heinz
- Did Kraft Heinz Make a Mistake by Announcing a Corporate Split? The Answer Might Surprise You.
- Over Warren Buffett's Objections, Kraft Heinz Is Planning to Break Up. Will the Bold Move Pay Off for the Struggling Stock?
- The Score: Macy’s, Kraft Heinz, Tesla and More Stocks That Defined the Week
- Ross Gerber Slams Warren Buffett’s Apple Exit - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Analysis-Nestle CEO shake-up overshadows broader malaise
- Kraft Heinz Spinoff: Will it Impact Berkshire's Net Income?
- Kraft Heinz Offers A Decent, Potentially Safe Dividend And Renewed Sales Growth Post-Split
- Kraft Heinz Stock: Buffett Is Right To Disapprove Of The Split (NASDAQ:KHC)
- Kraft Heinz’s stock looks like it has bottomed out, one analyst says
- The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Just Has A Bad Hand, Says Jim Cramer
- Kraft Heinz to Split Into Two Companies: What Investors Should Know
Daily Range
25.61 25.93
Year Range
25.44 36.31
- Previous Close
- 25.63
- Open
- 25.63
- Bid
- 25.78
- Ask
- 26.08
- Low
- 25.61
- High
- 25.93
- Volume
- 9.124 K
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- -7.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.75%
- Year Change
- -26.62%
