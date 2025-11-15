- Overview
KDK: Kodiak AI, Inc.
KDK exchange rate has changed by 3.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.14 and at a high of 6.89.
Follow Kodiak AI, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KDK stock price today?
Kodiak AI, Inc. stock is priced at 6.74 today. It trades within 6.14 - 6.89, yesterday's close was 6.51, and trading volume reached 764. The live price chart of KDK shows these updates.
Does Kodiak AI, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Kodiak AI, Inc. is currently valued at 6.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -22.97% and USD. View the chart live to track KDK movements.
How to buy KDK stock?
You can buy Kodiak AI, Inc. shares at the current price of 6.74. Orders are usually placed near 6.74 or 7.04, while 764 and 5.48% show market activity. Follow KDK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KDK stock?
Investing in Kodiak AI, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 5.77 - 10.48 and current price 6.74. Many compare -27.14% and -22.97% before placing orders at 6.74 or 7.04. Explore the KDK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kodiak AI, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kodiak AI, Inc. in the past year was 10.48. Within 5.77 - 10.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kodiak AI, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Kodiak AI, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kodiak AI, Inc. (KDK) over the year was 5.77. Comparing it with the current 6.74 and 5.77 - 10.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KDK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KDK stock split?
Kodiak AI, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.51, and -22.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.51
- Open
- 6.39
- Bid
- 6.74
- Ask
- 7.04
- Low
- 6.14
- High
- 6.89
- Volume
- 764
- Daily Change
- 3.53%
- Month Change
- -27.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.97%
- Year Change
- -22.97%