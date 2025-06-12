- Overview
KBE: SPDR S&P Bank ETF
KBE exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.91 and at a high of 56.02.
Follow SPDR S&P Bank ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KBE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KBE stock price today?
SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock is priced at 55.88 today. It trades within 54.91 - 56.02, yesterday's close was 55.09, and trading volume reached 7889. The live price chart of KBE shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock pay dividends?
Does SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF is currently valued at 55.88.
How to buy KBE stock?
How to buy KBE stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Bank ETF shares at the current price of 55.88.
How to invest into KBE stock?
How to invest into KBE stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.35 - 63.73 and current price 55.88.
What are SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF in the past year was 63.73. Within 44.35 - 63.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Bank ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF (KBE) over the year was 44.35. Comparing it with the current 55.88 and 44.35 - 63.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KBE stock split?
When did KBE stock split?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically.
- Previous Close
- 55.09
- Open
- 55.69
- Bid
- 55.88
- Ask
- 56.18
- Low
- 54.91
- High
- 56.02
- Volume
- 7.889 K
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- -5.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.63%
- Year Change
- 1.75%
