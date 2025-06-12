QuotesSections
Currencies / KBE
KBE: SPDR S&P Bank ETF

55.88 USD 0.79 (1.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KBE exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.91 and at a high of 56.02.

Follow SPDR S&P Bank ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KBE stock price today?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock is priced at 55.88 today. It trades within 54.91 - 56.02, yesterday's close was 55.09, and trading volume reached 7889. The live price chart of KBE shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF is currently valued at 55.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.75% and USD. View the chart live to track KBE movements.

How to buy KBE stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Bank ETF shares at the current price of 55.88. Orders are usually placed near 55.88 or 56.18, while 7889 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow KBE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KBE stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Bank ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.35 - 63.73 and current price 55.88. Many compare -5.97% and 10.63% before placing orders at 55.88 or 56.18. Explore the KBE price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF in the past year was 63.73. Within 44.35 - 63.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Bank ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P Bank ETF (KBE) over the year was 44.35. Comparing it with the current 55.88 and 44.35 - 63.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KBE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KBE stock split?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.09, and 1.75% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
54.91 56.02
Year Range
44.35 63.73
Previous Close
55.09
Open
55.69
Bid
55.88
Ask
56.18
Low
54.91
High
56.02
Volume
7.889 K
Daily Change
1.43%
Month Change
-5.97%
6 Months Change
10.63%
Year Change
1.75%
17 October, Friday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.307 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.312 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-8.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
Fcst
1.2%
Prev
0.9%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
548
Fcst
Prev
547
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:00
USD
TIC Net Long-Term Transactions
Act
Fcst
$​108.6 B
Prev
$​49.2 B