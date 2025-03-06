Currencies / KAI
KAI: Kadant Inc
309.09 USD 5.12 (1.63%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KAI exchange rate has changed by -1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 308.88 and at a high of 313.47.
Follow Kadant Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KAI News
Daily Range
308.88 313.47
Year Range
281.30 429.95
- Previous Close
- 314.21
- Open
- 313.47
- Bid
- 309.09
- Ask
- 309.39
- Low
- 308.88
- High
- 313.47
- Volume
- 83
- Daily Change
- -1.63%
- Month Change
- -3.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.26%
- Year Change
- -8.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%