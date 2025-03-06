QuotesSections
Currencies / KAI
Back to US Stock Market

KAI: Kadant Inc

309.09 USD 5.12 (1.63%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KAI exchange rate has changed by -1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 308.88 and at a high of 313.47.

Follow Kadant Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KAI News

Daily Range
308.88 313.47
Year Range
281.30 429.95
Previous Close
314.21
Open
313.47
Bid
309.09
Ask
309.39
Low
308.88
High
313.47
Volume
83
Daily Change
-1.63%
Month Change
-3.55%
6 Months Change
-8.26%
Year Change
-8.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%