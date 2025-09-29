QuotesSections
Currencies / JNK
Back to US Stock Market

JNK: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

97.58 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JNK exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.38 and at a high of 97.59.

Follow SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JNK News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JNK stock price today?

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 97.58 today. It trades within 97.38 - 97.59, yesterday's close was 97.63, and trading volume reached 1587. The live price chart of JNK shows these updates.

Does SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 97.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.52% and USD. View the chart live to track JNK movements.

How to buy JNK stock?

You can buy SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 97.58. Orders are usually placed near 97.58 or 97.88, while 1587 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow JNK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JNK stock?

Investing in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 90.40 - 98.24 and current price 97.58. Many compare 0.10% and 3.38% before placing orders at 97.58 or 97.88. Explore the JNK price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 98.24. Within 90.40 - 98.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 97.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) over the year was 90.40. Comparing it with the current 97.58 and 90.40 - 98.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JNK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JNK stock split?

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 97.63, and 1.52% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
97.38 97.59
Year Range
90.40 98.24
Previous Close
97.63
Open
97.40
Bid
97.58
Ask
97.88
Low
97.38
High
97.59
Volume
1.587 K
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
0.10%
6 Months Change
3.38%
Year Change
1.52%
30 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.1%
Prev
3.8%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.5%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
7.5%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:55
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev