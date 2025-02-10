- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IYM: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF
IYM exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.80 and at a high of 150.16.
Follow iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYM News
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)?
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Institutional clients power near-record week of equities buying: BofA
- Upcoming set of earnings seen as the key source of uncertainty: Goldman Sachs
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For June (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Trade War, Or Will Cooler Heads Prevail?
- Trade Turbulence And The Tariff-ic Mess For Investors
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For March (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- Rebalancing Act: Rethinking Growth Vs. Value
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
- Donald Trump's Expected Tariffs On Aluminum, Steel Imports May Impact Domestic Companies: Here's A List Of Metal ETFs That Could Be Affected - Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (ARCA:DBB), iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (ARCA:IYM)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IYM stock price today?
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock is priced at 149.86 today. It trades within 149.80 - 150.16, yesterday's close was 150.53, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of IYM shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF is currently valued at 149.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.63% and USD. View the chart live to track IYM movements.
How to buy IYM stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF shares at the current price of 149.86. Orders are usually placed near 149.86 or 150.16, while 12 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow IYM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IYM stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 115.20 - 151.16 and current price 149.86. Many compare 0.88% and 15.21% before placing orders at 149.86 or 150.16. Explore the IYM price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the past year was 151.16. Within 115.20 - 151.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 150.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) over the year was 115.20. Comparing it with the current 149.86 and 115.20 - 151.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IYM stock split?
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 150.53, and 2.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 150.53
- Open
- 150.16
- Bid
- 149.86
- Ask
- 150.16
- Low
- 149.80
- High
- 150.16
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.21%
- Year Change
- 2.63%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.334 M
- Prev
- 1.792 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.205 M
- Prev
- -0.271 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.033%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev