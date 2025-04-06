QuotesSections
Currencies / IXUS
IXUS: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

81.21 USD 1.89 (2.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IXUS exchange rate has changed by -2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.07 and at a high of 83.05.

Follow iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IXUS stock price today?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock is priced at 81.21 today. It trades within 81.07 - 83.05, yesterday's close was 83.10, and trading volume reached 6062. The live price chart of IXUS shows these updates.

Does iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF is currently valued at 81.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.35% and USD. View the chart live to track IXUS movements.

How to buy IXUS stock?

You can buy iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF shares at the current price of 81.21. Orders are usually placed near 81.21 or 81.51, while 6062 and -2.14% show market activity. Follow IXUS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IXUS stock?

Investing in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 61.76 - 84.32 and current price 81.21. Many compare -2.12% and 12.79% before placing orders at 81.21 or 81.51. Explore the IXUS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the past year was 84.32. Within 61.76 - 84.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) over the year was 61.76. Comparing it with the current 81.21 and 61.76 - 84.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXUS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IXUS stock split?

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.10, and 16.35% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
81.07 83.05
Year Range
61.76 84.32
Previous Close
83.10
Open
82.99
Bid
81.21
Ask
81.51
Low
81.07
High
83.05
Volume
6.062 K
Daily Change
-2.27%
Month Change
-2.12%
6 Months Change
12.79%
Year Change
16.35%
