- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IXUS: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
IXUS exchange rate has changed by -2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.07 and at a high of 83.05.
Follow iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IXUS News
- Are You Making These 3 ETF Mistakes That Cost You 50% in Gains?
- IXUS: Has The Makings Of An Ideal International Core Product (NASDAQ:IXUS)
- IXUS Vs. IQLT: Why Selectivity Matters In International Investing (NASDAQ:IXUS)
- IPKW: An Aggressive Alternative For International Exposure (NASDAQ:IPKW)
- IXUS: Delayed Tariff Blowback Possible (NASDAQ:IXUS)
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- What Fed Rate Cuts May Mean For Portfolios
- INDA Vs. China ETFs: The Tariff-Driven India Dip Is A Buy (BATS:INDA)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- IDUB: Unconvincing Ex-U.S. Derivative Income ETF (BATS:IDUB)
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- IXUS: International Stocks Now 8 Turns Cheaper Than The S&P 500 (NASDAQ:IXUS)
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Weekly Market Pulse: Time Out
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- DNL: Lagging Its Peers For A While (NYSEARCA:DNL)
- From Epicenter To Aftermath: Preparing For The Economic Impact Of Trump's Tariffs
- Will High Tariffs Push The U.S. Into Recession?
- The Storm Before The Calm
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IXUS stock price today?
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock is priced at 81.21 today. It trades within 81.07 - 83.05, yesterday's close was 83.10, and trading volume reached 6062. The live price chart of IXUS shows these updates.
Does iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF is currently valued at 81.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.35% and USD. View the chart live to track IXUS movements.
How to buy IXUS stock?
You can buy iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF shares at the current price of 81.21. Orders are usually placed near 81.21 or 81.51, while 6062 and -2.14% show market activity. Follow IXUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IXUS stock?
Investing in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 61.76 - 84.32 and current price 81.21. Many compare -2.12% and 12.79% before placing orders at 81.21 or 81.51. Explore the IXUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the past year was 84.32. Within 61.76 - 84.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) over the year was 61.76. Comparing it with the current 81.21 and 61.76 - 84.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IXUS stock split?
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.10, and 16.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 83.10
- Open
- 82.99
- Bid
- 81.21
- Ask
- 81.51
- Low
- 81.07
- High
- 83.05
- Volume
- 6.062 K
- Daily Change
- -2.27%
- Month Change
- -2.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.79%
- Year Change
- 16.35%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev