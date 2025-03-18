- Overview
IXP: iShares Global Comm Services ETF
IXP exchange rate has changed by 1.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 125.49 and at a high of 126.27.
Follow iShares Global Comm Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IXP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IXP stock price today?
iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock is priced at 126.27 today. It trades within 125.49 - 126.27, yesterday's close was 123.89, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of IXP shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Comm Services ETF is currently valued at 126.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.86% and USD. View the chart live to track IXP movements.
How to buy IXP stock?
You can buy iShares Global Comm Services ETF shares at the current price of 126.27. Orders are usually placed near 126.27 or 126.57, while 34 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow IXP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IXP stock?
Investing in iShares Global Comm Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 86.54 - 126.92 and current price 126.27. Many compare 2.96% and 26.73% before placing orders at 126.27 or 126.57. Explore the IXP price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the past year was 126.92. Within 86.54 - 126.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 123.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Comm Services ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) over the year was 86.54. Comparing it with the current 126.27 and 86.54 - 126.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IXP stock split?
iShares Global Comm Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 123.89, and 33.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 123.89
- Open
- 125.49
- Bid
- 126.27
- Ask
- 126.57
- Low
- 125.49
- High
- 126.27
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 1.92%
- Month Change
- 2.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.73%
- Year Change
- 33.86%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.4%
- Act
- 3.504%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.571%
- Act
- 3.625%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.710%