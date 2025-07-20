QuotesSections
IXN: iShares Global Tech ETF

105.51 USD 0.57 (0.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IXN exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.35 and at a high of 105.60.

Follow iShares Global Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IXN stock price today?

iShares Global Tech ETF stock is priced at 105.51 today. It trades within 105.35 - 105.60, yesterday's close was 104.94, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of IXN shows these updates.

Does iShares Global Tech ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Global Tech ETF is currently valued at 105.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.81% and USD. View the chart live to track IXN movements.

How to buy IXN stock?

You can buy iShares Global Tech ETF shares at the current price of 105.51. Orders are usually placed near 105.51 or 105.81, while 15 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow IXN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IXN stock?

Investing in iShares Global Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.58 - 105.60 and current price 105.51. Many compare 2.54% and 34.15% before placing orders at 105.51 or 105.81. Explore the IXN price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Global Tech ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Global Tech ETF in the past year was 105.60. Within 63.58 - 105.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 104.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Tech ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Global Tech ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) over the year was 63.58. Comparing it with the current 105.51 and 63.58 - 105.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IXN stock split?

iShares Global Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 104.94, and 30.81% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
105.35 105.60
Year Range
63.58 105.60
Previous Close
104.94
Open
105.35
Bid
105.51
Ask
105.81
Low
105.35
High
105.60
Volume
15
Daily Change
0.54%
Month Change
2.54%
6 Months Change
34.15%
Year Change
30.81%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K