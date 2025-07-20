- Overview
IXN: iShares Global Tech ETF
IXN exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.35 and at a high of 105.60.
Follow iShares Global Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IXN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IXN stock price today?
iShares Global Tech ETF stock is priced at 105.51 today. It trades within 105.35 - 105.60, yesterday's close was 104.94, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of IXN shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Tech ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Tech ETF is currently valued at 105.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.81% and USD. View the chart live to track IXN movements.
How to buy IXN stock?
You can buy iShares Global Tech ETF shares at the current price of 105.51. Orders are usually placed near 105.51 or 105.81, while 15 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow IXN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IXN stock?
Investing in iShares Global Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.58 - 105.60 and current price 105.51. Many compare 2.54% and 34.15% before placing orders at 105.51 or 105.81. Explore the IXN price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Tech ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Tech ETF in the past year was 105.60. Within 63.58 - 105.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 104.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Tech ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Tech ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) over the year was 63.58. Comparing it with the current 105.51 and 63.58 - 105.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IXN stock split?
iShares Global Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 104.94, and 30.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 104.94
- Open
- 105.35
- Bid
- 105.51
- Ask
- 105.81
- Low
- 105.35
- High
- 105.60
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 2.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.15%
- Year Change
- 30.81%
