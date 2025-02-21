QuotesSections
IUSV: iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

100.93 USD 0.21 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IUSV exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.87 and at a high of 101.05.

Follow iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IUSV stock price today?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock is priced at 100.93 today. It trades within 100.87 - 101.05, yesterday's close was 101.14, and trading volume reached 93. The live price chart of IUSV shows these updates.

Does iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF is currently valued at 100.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.49% and USD. View the chart live to track IUSV movements.

How to buy IUSV stock?

You can buy iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF shares at the current price of 100.93. Orders are usually placed near 100.93 or 101.23, while 93 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow IUSV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IUSV stock?

Investing in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.14 - 101.41 and current price 100.93. Many compare 1.18% and 13.05% before placing orders at 100.93 or 101.23. Explore the IUSV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the past year was 101.41. Within 80.14 - 101.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) over the year was 80.14. Comparing it with the current 100.93 and 80.14 - 101.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IUSV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IUSV stock split?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.14, and 6.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
100.87 101.05
Year Range
80.14 101.41
Previous Close
101.14
Open
101.02
Bid
100.93
Ask
101.23
Low
100.87
High
101.05
Volume
93
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
1.18%
6 Months Change
13.05%
Year Change
6.49%
