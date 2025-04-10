QuotesSections
Currencies / ITIC
Back to US Stock Market

ITIC: Investors Title Company

248.97 USD 5.87 (2.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ITIC exchange rate has changed by -2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 248.67 and at a high of 253.49.

Follow Investors Title Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ITIC News

Daily Range
248.67 253.49
Year Range
190.20 290.40
Previous Close
254.84
Open
253.49
Bid
248.97
Ask
249.27
Low
248.67
High
253.49
Volume
10
Daily Change
-2.30%
Month Change
2.45%
6 Months Change
2.67%
Year Change
10.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%