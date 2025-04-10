Currencies / ITIC
ITIC: Investors Title Company
248.97 USD 5.87 (2.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ITIC exchange rate has changed by -2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 248.67 and at a high of 253.49.
Follow Investors Title Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITIC News
Daily Range
248.67 253.49
Year Range
190.20 290.40
- Previous Close
- 254.84
- Open
- 253.49
- Bid
- 248.97
- Ask
- 249.27
- Low
- 248.67
- High
- 253.49
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -2.30%
- Month Change
- 2.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.67%
- Year Change
- 10.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%