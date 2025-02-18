QuotesSections
Currencies / IRET
Back to US Stock Market

IRET: Tidal Trust II iREIT - MarketVector Quality REIT Index ETF

19.32 USD 0.14 (0.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IRET exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.32 and at a high of 19.32.

Follow Tidal Trust II iREIT - MarketVector Quality REIT Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IRET News

Daily Range
19.32 19.32
Year Range
16.89 22.74
Previous Close
19.18
Open
19.32
Bid
19.32
Ask
19.62
Low
19.32
High
19.32
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.73%
Month Change
-0.57%
6 Months Change
-1.58%
Year Change
-15.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%