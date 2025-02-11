- Overview
IPAY: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Mobile Payments ETF
IPAY exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.02 and at a high of 57.60.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Mobile Payments ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IPAY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IPAY stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Mobile Payments ETF stock is priced at 57.49 today. It trades within 57.02 - 57.60, yesterday's close was 57.01, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of IPAY shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Mobile Payments ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Mobile Payments ETF is currently valued at 57.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.88% and USD. View the chart live to track IPAY movements.
How to buy IPAY stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Mobile Payments ETF shares at the current price of 57.49. Orders are usually placed near 57.49 or 57.79, while 28 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow IPAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IPAY stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Mobile Payments ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.83 - 62.24 and current price 57.49. Many compare 0.95% and 8.12% before placing orders at 57.49 or 57.79. Explore the IPAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the past year was 62.24. Within 44.83 - 62.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Mobile Payments ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) over the year was 44.83. Comparing it with the current 57.49 and 44.83 - 62.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IPAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IPAY stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.01, and 7.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.01
- Open
- 57.09
- Bid
- 57.49
- Ask
- 57.79
- Low
- 57.02
- High
- 57.60
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.12%
- Year Change
- 7.88%
