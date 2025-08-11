- Overview
INDY: iShares India 50 ETF
INDY exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.52 and at a high of 52.19.
Follow iShares India 50 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INDY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INDY stock price today?
iShares India 50 ETF stock is priced at 51.61 today. It trades within 51.52 - 52.19, yesterday's close was 51.57, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of INDY shows these updates.
Does iShares India 50 ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares India 50 ETF is currently valued at 51.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.35% and USD. View the chart live to track INDY movements.
How to buy INDY stock?
You can buy iShares India 50 ETF shares at the current price of 51.61. Orders are usually placed near 51.61 or 51.91, while 143 and -0.92% show market activity. Follow INDY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INDY stock?
Investing in iShares India 50 ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.93 - 54.87 and current price 51.61. Many compare 0.64% and -2.95% before placing orders at 51.61 or 51.91. Explore the INDY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares India 50 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares India 50 ETF in the past year was 54.87. Within 46.93 - 54.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares India 50 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares India 50 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) over the year was 46.93. Comparing it with the current 51.61 and 46.93 - 54.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INDY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INDY stock split?
iShares India 50 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.57, and -3.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.57
- Open
- 52.09
- Bid
- 51.61
- Ask
- 51.91
- Low
- 51.52
- High
- 52.19
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.95%
- Year Change
- -3.35%
