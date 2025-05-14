QuotesSections
INBX: Inhibrx Inc

26.57 USD 0.61 (2.24%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INBX exchange rate has changed by -2.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.28 and at a high of 27.89.

Follow Inhibrx Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

INBX News

Daily Range
26.28 27.89
Year Range
10.80 30.23
Previous Close
27.18
Open
27.24
Bid
26.57
Ask
26.87
Low
26.28
High
27.89
Volume
288
Daily Change
-2.24%
Month Change
-5.01%
6 Months Change
93.24%
Year Change
70.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%