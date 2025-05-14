Currencies / INBX
INBX: Inhibrx Inc
26.57 USD 0.61 (2.24%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INBX exchange rate has changed by -2.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.28 and at a high of 27.89.
Follow Inhibrx Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INBX News
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Inhibrx Biosciences stock
- Inhibrx Biosciences Beats Earnings
- Inhibrx Biosciences Stock: Seeing Soon If The Momentum Is Just Hype (NASDAQ:INBX)
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Earns 84 RS Rating
- Liquidia Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- Citizens JMP highlights key ASCO presentations
- Inhibrx Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
26.28 27.89
Year Range
10.80 30.23
- Previous Close
- 27.18
- Open
- 27.24
- Bid
- 26.57
- Ask
- 26.87
- Low
- 26.28
- High
- 27.89
- Volume
- 288
- Daily Change
- -2.24%
- Month Change
- -5.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 93.24%
- Year Change
- 70.87%
