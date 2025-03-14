Currencies / IMKTA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IMKTA: Ingles Markets Incorporated - Class A
69.08 USD 0.39 (0.57%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMKTA exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.56 and at a high of 69.08.
Follow Ingles Markets Incorporated - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
68.56 69.08
Year Range
58.92 75.63
- Previous Close
- 68.69
- Open
- 68.56
- Bid
- 69.08
- Ask
- 69.38
- Low
- 68.56
- High
- 69.08
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.90%
- Year Change
- -5.47%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%