IJR: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
119.22 USD 1.37 (1.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IJR exchange rate has changed by -1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.04 and at a high of 120.96.
Follow iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
119.04 120.96
Year Range
89.22 128.61
- Previous Close
- 120.59
- Open
- 120.89
- Bid
- 119.22
- Ask
- 119.52
- Low
- 119.04
- High
- 120.96
- Volume
- 8.568 K
- Daily Change
- -1.14%
- Month Change
- 2.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.18%
- Year Change
- 2.28%
21 September, Sunday