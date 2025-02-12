Currencies / IIIV
IIIV: i3 Verticals Inc
31.07 USD 0.29 (0.94%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IIIV exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.50 and at a high of 31.21.
Follow i3 Verticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IIIV News
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on i3 Verticals stock, maintains $39 price target
- DA Davidson raises i3 Verticals stock price target to $39 on strong Q3 results
- Benchmark raises i3 Verticals stock price target to $39 on strong growth
- Stephens raises i3 Verticals stock price target to $40 on strong Q3 results
- Raymond James raises i3 Verticals stock price target to $39 on strong results
- i3 Verticals Q3 2025 slides: revenue up 12%, adjusted EPS surges to $0.23
- i3 Verticals stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark after divestitures
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- i3 Verticals to Participate in June 2025 Investor Conferences
- Snowflake To Rally Around 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN), Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Daily Range
30.50 31.21
Year Range
20.65 33.44
- Previous Close
- 30.78
- Open
- 30.75
- Bid
- 31.07
- Ask
- 31.37
- Low
- 30.50
- High
- 31.21
- Volume
- 529
- Daily Change
- 0.94%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.20%
- Year Change
- 45.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%