IEV: iShares Europe ETF
IEV exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.38 and at a high of 66.61.
Follow iShares Europe ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IEV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IEV stock price today?
iShares Europe ETF stock is priced at 66.39 today. It trades within 66.38 - 66.61, yesterday's close was 66.13, and trading volume reached 150. The live price chart of IEV shows these updates.
Does iShares Europe ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Europe ETF is currently valued at 66.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.58% and USD. View the chart live to track IEV movements.
How to buy IEV stock?
You can buy iShares Europe ETF shares at the current price of 66.39. Orders are usually placed near 66.39 or 66.69, while 150 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow IEV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IEV stock?
Investing in iShares Europe ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.32 - 66.92 and current price 66.39. Many compare 0.65% and 10.21% before placing orders at 66.39 or 66.69. Explore the IEV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Europe ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Europe ETF in the past year was 66.92. Within 51.32 - 66.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Europe ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Europe ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Europe ETF (IEV) over the year was 51.32. Comparing it with the current 66.39 and 51.32 - 66.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IEV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IEV stock split?
iShares Europe ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.13, and 19.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.13
- Open
- 66.49
- Bid
- 66.39
- Ask
- 66.69
- Low
- 66.38
- High
- 66.61
- Volume
- 150
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.21%
- Year Change
- 19.58%
