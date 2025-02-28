QuotesSections
ICVT: iShares Convertible Bond ETF

101.62 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ICVT exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.37 and at a high of 101.75.

Follow iShares Convertible Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
101.37 101.75
Year Range
77.13 104.03
Previous Close
101.90
Open
101.60
Bid
101.62
Ask
101.92
Low
101.37
High
101.75
Volume
54
Daily Change
-0.27%
Month Change
1.74%
6 Months Change
19.58%
Year Change
20.83%
