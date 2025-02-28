- Overview
ICVT: iShares Convertible Bond ETF
ICVT exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.37 and at a high of 101.75.
Follow iShares Convertible Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ICVT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICVT stock price today?
iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock is priced at 101.62 today. It trades within 101.37 - 101.75, yesterday's close was 101.90, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of ICVT shows these updates.
Does iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Convertible Bond ETF is currently valued at 101.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.83% and USD. View the chart live to track ICVT movements.
How to buy ICVT stock?
You can buy iShares Convertible Bond ETF shares at the current price of 101.62. Orders are usually placed near 101.62 or 101.92, while 54 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow ICVT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICVT stock?
Investing in iShares Convertible Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 77.13 - 104.03 and current price 101.62. Many compare 1.74% and 19.58% before placing orders at 101.62 or 101.92. Explore the ICVT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the past year was 104.03. Within 77.13 - 104.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Convertible Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) over the year was 77.13. Comparing it with the current 101.62 and 77.13 - 104.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICVT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICVT stock split?
iShares Convertible Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.90, and 20.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 101.90
- Open
- 101.60
- Bid
- 101.62
- Ask
- 101.92
- Low
- 101.37
- High
- 101.75
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- 1.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.58%
- Year Change
- 20.83%
