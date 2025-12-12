- Overview
IBTA: Ibotta, Inc.
IBTA exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.79 and at a high of 22.71.
Follow Ibotta, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBTA stock price today?
Ibotta, Inc. stock is priced at 21.80 today. It trades within 21.79 - 22.71, yesterday's close was 22.07, and trading volume reached 513. The live price chart of IBTA shows these updates.
Does Ibotta, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Ibotta, Inc. is currently valued at 21.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -67.11% and USD. View the chart live to track IBTA movements.
How to buy IBTA stock?
You can buy Ibotta, Inc. shares at the current price of 21.80. Orders are usually placed near 21.80 or 22.10, while 513 and -3.11% show market activity. Follow IBTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBTA stock?
Investing in Ibotta, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 21.79 - 76.00 and current price 21.80. Many compare -7.39% and -40.63% before placing orders at 21.80 or 22.10. Explore the IBTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ibotta, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ibotta, Inc. in the past year was 76.00. Within 21.79 - 76.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ibotta, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Ibotta, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) over the year was 21.79. Comparing it with the current 21.80 and 21.79 - 76.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBTA stock split?
Ibotta, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.07, and -67.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.07
- Open
- 22.50
- Bid
- 21.80
- Ask
- 22.10
- Low
- 21.79
- High
- 22.71
- Volume
- 513
- Daily Change
- -1.22%
- Month Change
- -7.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -40.63%
- Year Change
- -67.11%
