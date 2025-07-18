Currencies / IBP
IBP: Installed Building Products Inc
261.00 USD 0.26 (0.10%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IBP exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 256.97 and at a high of 264.66.
Follow Installed Building Products Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IBP News
- Installed Building Products acquires Carolina Precision Fibers
- Installed Building Products stock hits 52-week high at $279.0
- Stock Market Today: Indexes See Red After Jobs Report Jolt; Nvidia, Schwab Tumble (Live Coverage)
- Dow Jones Futures Fall; Nvidia Is Next Big Market Test After Powell-Led Rally
- Dow Jones Futures: Powell Drives Stock Market To Highs. Nvidia Earnings Up Next.
- Installed Building Products stock hits 52-week high at $276.0
- Installed Building Products announces $51.5 million share repurchase agreement
- Installed Building Products: Hard To Justify Current Valuation
- DA Davidson downgrades Installed Building Products stock to Neutral
- Installed Building Products, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:IBP)
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Installed Building Products stock price target raised by RBC Capital
- This Trade Desk Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Installed Building Products stock hits 52-week high at 259.59 USD
- Applovin, Sunrun, Duolingo, Tutor Perini, Installed Building Products And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Installed Building Products (IBP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Installed Building Products Q2 2025 slides: diversification strategy drives record cash flow
- Installed Building earnings beat by $0.53, revenue topped estimates
- Installed Building Products reports 3.1% revenue increase in Q2
- Frontdoor (FTDR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th
- Giverny Capital Asset Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Jefferies raises Installed Building Products stock price target to $175
Daily Range
256.97 264.66
Year Range
150.86 279.99
- Previous Close
- 260.74
- Open
- 261.99
- Bid
- 261.00
- Ask
- 261.30
- Low
- 256.97
- High
- 264.66
- Volume
- 163
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 3.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 52.22%
- Year Change
- 6.67%
