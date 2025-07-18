QuotesSections
Currencies / IBP
Back to US Stock Market

IBP: Installed Building Products Inc

261.00 USD 0.26 (0.10%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IBP exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 256.97 and at a high of 264.66.

Follow Installed Building Products Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IBP News

Daily Range
256.97 264.66
Year Range
150.86 279.99
Previous Close
260.74
Open
261.99
Bid
261.00
Ask
261.30
Low
256.97
High
264.66
Volume
163
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
3.76%
6 Months Change
52.22%
Year Change
6.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%