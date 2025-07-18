货币 / IBP
IBP: Installed Building Products Inc
263.40 USD 2.66 (1.02%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IBP汇率已更改1.02%。当日，交易品种以低点256.97和高点264.66进行交易。
关注Installed Building Products Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
256.97 264.66
年范围
150.86 279.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 260.74
- 开盘价
- 261.99
- 卖价
- 263.40
- 买价
- 263.70
- 最低价
- 256.97
- 最高价
- 264.66
- 交易量
- 422
- 日变化
- 1.02%
- 月变化
- 4.72%
- 6个月变化
- 53.62%
- 年变化
- 7.65%
