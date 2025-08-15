Currencies / HMY
HMY: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
15.02 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HMY exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.73 and at a high of 15.34.
Follow Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
14.73 15.34
Year Range
7.97 18.77
- Previous Close
- 15.03
- Open
- 15.23
- Bid
- 15.02
- Ask
- 15.32
- Low
- 14.73
- High
- 15.34
- Volume
- 7.545 K
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 6.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.01%
- Year Change
- 42.64%
