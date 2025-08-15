Valute / HMY
HMY: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
16.86 USD 1.92 (12.85%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HMY ha avuto una variazione del 12.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.31 e ad un massimo di 16.87.
Segui le dinamiche di Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.31 16.87
Intervallo Annuale
7.97 18.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.94
- Apertura
- 15.33
- Bid
- 16.86
- Ask
- 17.16
- Minimo
- 15.31
- Massimo
- 16.87
- Volume
- 14.742 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 12.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- 19.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 60.11%
20 settembre, sabato