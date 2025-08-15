KurseKategorien
HMY: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

14.94 USD 0.05 (0.34%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HMY hat sich für heute um 0.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.02 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
14.66 15.02
Jahresspanne
7.97 18.77
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.89
Eröffnung
14.96
Bid
14.94
Ask
15.24
Tief
14.66
Hoch
15.02
Volumen
8.017 K
Tagesänderung
0.34%
Monatsänderung
5.96%
6-Monatsänderung
0.47%
Jahresänderung
41.88%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K