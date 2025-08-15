Währungen / HMY
HMY: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
14.94 USD 0.05 (0.34%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HMY hat sich für heute um 0.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.02 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
14.66 15.02
Jahresspanne
7.97 18.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.89
- Eröffnung
- 14.96
- Bid
- 14.94
- Ask
- 15.24
- Tief
- 14.66
- Hoch
- 15.02
- Volumen
- 8.017 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.34%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.96%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.47%
- Jahresänderung
- 41.88%
