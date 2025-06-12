Currencies / HIPO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HIPO: Hippo Holdings Inc
37.26 USD 0.26 (0.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HIPO exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.12 and at a high of 37.61.
Follow Hippo Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIPO News
- Radian Group Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Hippo Holdings CEO McCathron sells $92k in shares
- Prudential Expands EssentialTerm Suite With Added Coverage Flexibility
- MFC Renews Centum Deal to Broaden Mortgage and Retirement Solutions
- Wall Street Analysts See a 26.6% Upside in Hippo Holdings (HIPO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Hippo stock price target raised to $40 from $35 at JMP on profitability
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hippo (HIPO) Q2 Profit Surges 103%
- MetLife to Report Q2 Earnings: What Do Key Estimates Say?
- Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- B.Riley initiates coverage on Hippo Holdings stock with Buy rating
- Hippo Holdings CEO sells $73,197 in stock
- CureVac, TELUS International, Oracle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC), DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV)
Daily Range
36.12 37.61
Year Range
15.74 38.97
- Previous Close
- 37.52
- Open
- 37.56
- Bid
- 37.26
- Ask
- 37.56
- Low
- 36.12
- High
- 37.61
- Volume
- 359
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- 11.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.46%
- Year Change
- 121.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%