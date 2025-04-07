- Overview
HIFS: Hingham Institution for Savings
HIFS exchange rate has changed by -7.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 248.53 and at a high of 275.93.
Follow Hingham Institution for Savings dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
What is HIFS stock price today?
Hingham Institution for Savings stock is priced at 253.44 today. It trades within 248.53 - 275.93, yesterday's close was 274.36, and trading volume reached 129. The live price chart of HIFS shows these updates.
Does Hingham Institution for Savings stock pay dividends?
Hingham Institution for Savings is currently valued at 253.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.88% and USD. View the chart live to track HIFS movements.
How to buy HIFS stock?
You can buy Hingham Institution for Savings shares at the current price of 253.44. Orders are usually placed near 253.44 or 253.74, while 129 and -8.15% show market activity. Follow HIFS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIFS stock?
Investing in Hingham Institution for Savings involves considering the yearly range 209.71 - 303.51 and current price 253.44. Many compare -4.03% and 2.82% before placing orders at 253.44 or 253.74. Explore the HIFS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hingham Institution for Savings stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hingham Institution for Savings in the past year was 303.51. Within 209.71 - 303.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 274.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hingham Institution for Savings performance using the live chart.
What are Hingham Institution for Savings stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) over the year was 209.71. Comparing it with the current 253.44 and 209.71 - 303.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIFS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIFS stock split?
Hingham Institution for Savings has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 274.36, and 0.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 274.36
- Open
- 275.93
- Bid
- 253.44
- Ask
- 253.74
- Low
- 248.53
- High
- 275.93
- Volume
- 129
- Daily Change
- -7.63%
- Month Change
- -4.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.82%
- Year Change
- 0.88%
- Prev
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
- -12.8
- Fcst
- 4.8
- Prev
- 23.2
- Act
- 4.6
- Fcst
- 8.3
- Prev
- 5.6
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- 0.3%
- Act
- 3.524 M
- Fcst
- -2.689 M
- Prev
- 3.715 M
- Act
- -0.703 M
- Fcst
- -0.276 M
- Prev
- -0.763 M