HG: Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd Class B
23.47 USD 0.68 (2.82%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HG exchange rate has changed by -2.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.46 and at a high of 23.80.
Follow Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- Hamilton Insurance (HG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Daily Range
23.46 23.80
Year Range
16.80 24.67
- Previous Close
- 24.15
- Open
- 23.74
- Bid
- 23.47
- Ask
- 23.77
- Low
- 23.46
- High
- 23.80
- Volume
- 115
- Daily Change
- -2.82%
- Month Change
- -0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.62%
- Year Change
- 21.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%