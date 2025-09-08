- Overview
HEWJ: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF
HEWJ exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.53 and at a high of 51.72.
Follow iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HEWJ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HEWJ stock price today?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock is priced at 51.72 today. It trades within 51.53 - 51.72, yesterday's close was 52.07, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of HEWJ shows these updates.
Does iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF is currently valued at 51.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.09% and USD. View the chart live to track HEWJ movements.
How to buy HEWJ stock?
You can buy iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF shares at the current price of 51.72. Orders are usually placed near 51.72 or 52.02, while 23 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow HEWJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HEWJ stock?
Investing in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.82 - 52.14 and current price 51.72. Many compare 5.25% and 22.50% before placing orders at 51.72 or 52.02. Explore the HEWJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the past year was 52.14. Within 35.82 - 52.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) over the year was 35.82. Comparing it with the current 51.72 and 35.82 - 52.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEWJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HEWJ stock split?
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.07, and 24.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.07
- Open
- 51.70
- Bid
- 51.72
- Ask
- 52.02
- Low
- 51.53
- High
- 51.72
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- 5.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.50%
- Year Change
- 24.09%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.715 M
- Fcst
- 3.334 M
- Prev
- 1.792 M
- Act
- -0.763 M
- Fcst
- -0.205 M
- Prev
- -0.271 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.033%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev