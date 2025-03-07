QuotesSections
HCXY: Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes due 2033

25.2516 USD 0.0234 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HCXY exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.2516 and at a high of 25.2700.

Follow Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes due 2033 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.2516 25.2700
Year Range
24.4201 25.8302
Previous Close
25.2750
Open
25.2700
Bid
25.2516
Ask
25.2546
Low
25.2516
High
25.2700
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.09%
Month Change
0.01%
6 Months Change
0.01%
Year Change
-0.11%
