HCXY: Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes due 2033
25.2516 USD 0.0234 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HCXY exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.2516 and at a high of 25.2700.
Follow Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes due 2033 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HCXY News
Daily Range
25.2516 25.2700
Year Range
24.4201 25.8302
- Previous Close
- 25.2750
- Open
- 25.2700
- Bid
- 25.2516
- Ask
- 25.2546
- Low
- 25.2516
- High
- 25.2700
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.01%
- Year Change
- -0.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%