Valute / HCXY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HCXY: Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes due 2033
25.4608 USD 0.0608 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HCXY ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.3300 e ad un massimo di 25.4608.
Segui le dinamiche di Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes due 2033. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HCXY News
- BDC Weekly Review: Tight Spreads Keep A Lid On Net Income
- Forget Main Street And Hercules: 11%-Yielding Capital Southwest Is Cheaper, Safer
- Undercovered Dozen: Christian Dior, Coca-Cola, Trinity Capital, Amgen And More
- BDC Weekly Review: Should We Trust BDC NAVs?
- 2 New Additions To The BDC World: HBDC And Blue Owl Technology Under The Microscope
- Hercules Capital Closes Upsized Institutional Notes Offering of $350.0 Million 6.000% Unsecured Notes due 2030
- Hercules Capital Renews and Increases Its Credit Facility with MUFG Bank, Ltd. to $440.0 Million
- Hercules Capital prices $350 million notes offering at 6% due 2030
- Hercules Capital: You Can Lock In A 10% Yield Again (NYSE:HTGC)
- Forget Growth: 5 Big Safe Yields Worth Considering
- An Important Warning For BDC Investors
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.3300 25.4608
Intervallo Annuale
24.4201 25.8302
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.4000
- Apertura
- 25.3300
- Bid
- 25.4608
- Ask
- 25.4638
- Minimo
- 25.3300
- Massimo
- 25.4608
- Volume
- 2
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.72%
20 settembre, sabato