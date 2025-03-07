QuotazioniSezioni
HCXY: Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes due 2033

25.4608 USD 0.0608 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HCXY ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.3300 e ad un massimo di 25.4608.

Segui le dinamiche di Hercules Capital Inc 6.25% Notes due 2033. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.3300 25.4608
Intervallo Annuale
24.4201 25.8302
Chiusura Precedente
25.4000
Apertura
25.3300
Bid
25.4608
Ask
25.4638
Minimo
25.3300
Massimo
25.4608
Volume
2
Variazione giornaliera
0.24%
Variazione Mensile
0.83%
Variazione Semestrale
0.84%
Variazione Annuale
0.72%
