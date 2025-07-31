Currencies / HCI
HCI: HCI Group Inc
177.80 USD 0.38 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HCI exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 176.24 and at a high of 179.62.
Follow HCI Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HCI News
Daily Range
176.24 179.62
Year Range
91.06 183.11
- Previous Close
- 178.18
- Open
- 176.24
- Bid
- 177.80
- Ask
- 178.10
- Low
- 176.24
- High
- 179.62
- Volume
- 98
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- 7.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.46%
- Year Change
- 65.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%