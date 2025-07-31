QuotesSections
Currencies / HCI
Back to US Stock Market

HCI: HCI Group Inc

177.80 USD 0.38 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HCI exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 176.24 and at a high of 179.62.

Follow HCI Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HCI News

Daily Range
176.24 179.62
Year Range
91.06 183.11
Previous Close
178.18
Open
176.24
Bid
177.80
Ask
178.10
Low
176.24
High
179.62
Volume
98
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
7.87%
6 Months Change
19.46%
Year Change
65.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%