HCI: HCI Group Inc

181.23 USD 4.11 (2.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HCI ha avuto una variazione del -2.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 180.76 e ad un massimo di 186.81.

Segui le dinamiche di HCI Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
180.76 186.81
Intervallo Annuale
91.06 186.81
Chiusura Precedente
185.34
Apertura
184.96
Bid
181.23
Ask
181.53
Minimo
180.76
Massimo
186.81
Volume
159
Variazione giornaliera
-2.22%
Variazione Mensile
9.95%
Variazione Semestrale
21.76%
Variazione Annuale
68.98%
20 settembre, sabato